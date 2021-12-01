Iran, Syria call for developing bilateral ties

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Prime Minister Arnous discussed the means of enhancing economic and industrial cooperation, and increasing trade exchange to overcome impacts of unjust sanctions imposed on the two countries with Iranian minister and his accompanying delegation.

Arnous appreciated the stance of Iran’s leadership, government, and people in support of the Syrian people in its response to the terrorist war and the unjust blockade, stressing Syrian government’s willingness to take all measures that push joint work and cooperation forward, particularly in the economic field to promote it up to the level of strategic political relations between Syria and Iran.

For his part, the Iranian minister expressed his country’s continued support for the Syrian people, development of economic relations, and restoration of the Syrian industries, pointing out to the desire of many Iranian companies to invest in Syria and establish joint projects with the country.

The two officials stressed the need to encourage industrialists in the both countries to cooperate and establish joint investments that include many industries needed by the markets in Syria and Iran.

Accordingly, Fatemi-Amin expressed Iranian company’s readiness to contribute to re-operating the suspended factories in Syria and establishing joint industries.

In a statement to reporters after visiting a number of factories in the industrial city of Adra today, Fatemi Amin said that the aim of his visit is to develop economic relations between the two countries and support them to restore the glory of the Syrian industry lost as a result of the terrorist war against the country, particularly the textile industry.

Heading a delegation of officials from Iran's state-run and private sectors, Fatemi Amin arrived in Damascus on Sunday night to open an exhibition and hold meetings with a number of senior Syrian official.

Iran's second expert industry exhibition opened in Damascus on Tuesday, in the presence of the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade and the Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade of Syria.

