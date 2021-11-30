Iran's second Industry Exhibition opens in Damascus

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin has traveled to Syria to open an exhibition and hold meetings with a number of senior Syrian officials, including Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous and a number of ministers of the Arab country.

Heading a delegation of officials from Iran's state-run and private sectors, Fatemi Amin arrived in Damascus on Sunday night.

Iran's second expert industry exhibition opened in Damascus of Syria

The second expert industry exhibition of Iranian products and services in Syria is attended by 164 companies.

In November 2019, Iran and Syria signed a memorandum of understanding to establish three joint companies to accelerate the reconstruction of the Arab country, which has been stricken by years of foreign-backed civil war.

