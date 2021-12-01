Iranian firms ready to reopen Syrian factories

According to the Syrian official news agency, SANA, the Iranian minister who is in Syria made the comment in a press conference after visiting a number of damaged factories in Adra Industrial Township in a Damascus suburb.



Fatemi-Amin said that the objective of his visit of Syria was surveying the supportive capacities for restarting the Syrian industries, especially the textile industries, and helping them regain their economic status that was lost in Syria’s war against terrorist.



The Iranian minister who had arrived in Syria along with and economic-industrialist delegation and had several official meetings with Syrian authorities has also attended the opening ceremony of the Exhibition of Iranian Products in Syria and the Iranian Trade Center in Damascus.



According to SANA, Fatemi-Amin will tonight participate and give a lecture at and Investments Opportunities Conference and end his visit of Syria after that.



The Iranian mines, industries and trade minister had earlier in this visit participated at the opening ceremony of the Iran Trade Center in Damascus, saying that in a press conference that the current trade volume of Iran and Syria is three billion dollars.



In order to increase the joint investments and exchange experience, there have been consultations between the two countries’ officials, so that after supporting Syria in the post-crisis era, the two countries’ trade volume will increase to a more logical level, he added.



Iran Trade Center was opened in Damascus Free Trade Zone on Tuesday, after the opening ceremony of the 2nd Iranian Industrial Goods Exhibition on Monday at Damascus International Exhibitions Center. The event will continue its activities until December 24, featuring the booths of 164 Iranian commercial and industrial companies.

