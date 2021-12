Fatemi Amin said that Iran had production lines of home appliances and cars in Syria and called for activating them.

He noted that Syria is under reconstruction now and it will be a good opportunity for investment.

He stated that Syria is on the verge of joining the Arab League, adding that Iran can take advantage of this opportunity for exporting products to Egypt and Jordan through free trade.

9376*9417

