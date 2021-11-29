Opening session of Vienna talks ends, negotiations to continue 

According to IRNA correspondent in Vienna, Austria, Coordinator of the Joint Commission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board Enrique Mora is tasked with explaining next phases of the seventh round of talks on revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Monday meeting was kicked off with a minor delay, because diplomatic delegations were busy to hold pre-session consultations.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, wrote in a Tweet: “The meeting of the Joint Commission on #JCPOA is over. The participants agreed on further immediate steps during the seventh round of negotiations which started quite successfully.”

The Iranian delegation with a combination of legal and economic team focuses on lifting of sanctions against Iranian nation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has stipulated that the Islamic Republic is ready to show goodwill in order to pave the ground for removal of unilateral and illegal sanctions despite the fact that the West did not abide by their commitments under the JCPOA.

The main objective of the negotiations is to urge other signatories to the deal to uphold the rights of the Iranian nation and lift all sanctions, Amirabdollahian said, noting that the sanctions have been imposed by the United States that withdrew from the nuclear deal in May 2018.

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani stressed Tehran's firm will to reach an agreement a justice-based agreement to secure Iran’s legitimate interests.

Bagheri who is heading Iran's delegation to the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna, made the remarks at the end of the first session of Iran-4+1G nuclear negotiations in Vienna on Monday.

The meeting started on Monday evening and was jointly chaired jointly by the Head of the Iranian delegation and the EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora.

Bagheri in the session elaborated on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stands, and particularly Tehran’s righteous demand to terminate the entire inhumane and antagonist US anti-Iranian people sanction.

He meanwhile reiterated that the termination of sanctions needs to have high priority to any other issue in negotiations.

