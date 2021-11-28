Iran Pres says Tehran-Dushanbe ties to continue strongly

Iran and Tajikistan have good ties in economic, cultural and trade areas, President Raisi said in a meeting held in Turkmen capital with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon.

Ashgabat, Turkmen capital, is to host the 15th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit today, November 28.

Prior to the summit, the Iranian president, who left Tehran for Ashgabat on Saturday evening, held meetings with some heads of ECO member states.

In the meeting with his Tajik counterpart, President Raisi referred to his participation in the September meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tajikistan which as he said became a source of development in bilateral cooperation.

Also about the today's ECO summit, the president said it can review the past measures and decide for future relations.

Then, the president elaborated on the Islamic Republic of Iran's stance on Afghanistan and said Tehran has a clear stance on the issue as it welcomes the formation of a real inclusive government that would represent all people and groups in Afghanistan.

He further hoped that Afghan people would decide for their fate.

He went on to say that the terrorist group of Daesh creates insecurity in the region; and the group is trained by the US.

Cooperation will be of benefit to Afghanistan and to the region, the president stressed.

For his part, the Tajik president said the Afghan government should include all ethnic groups.

Insecurity in Afghanistan is a detriment to the region and the neighboring states, President Rahmon said.

All should make effort to help Afghan people and different groups in the country live in peace, the Tajik president added.

At the end of his remarks, he said that trade exchange between Dushanbe and Tehran would be multiplied in the future.

1483**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish