President Raisi: Regional issues must be resolved by countries of region

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi met with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on Sunday on the sidelines of the 15th ECO Summit in Ashgabat.

"Iran and Turkey can bring the economic and political relations between the two countries closer to the strategic level by improving the current level of trade and exchanges," Raisi said in the meeting.

Referring to the wide and diverse areas of cooperation between Iran and Turkey in various sectors, including energy, banking and monetary affairs, and trade and commerce, the Iranian President added that "we must facilitate the development of economic ties and in this regard, preferential tariffs can be reviewed".

Raisi referred to the cooperation and close relations between Iran, the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Turkey and said that the three countries have many cultural, religious and ideological commonalities, and while these relations should not be allowed to be disrupted, but as close as possible.

"Terrorist groups not only cause insecurity in Afghanistan but also threaten the security of the region, so we should not allow terrorist groups like Daesh and the PKK to increase the insecurity of countries in the region," the Iranian President said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for his part, in the meeting said that his country considers it necessary to develop and strengthen bilateral and regional ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing that "we can make a leap in the relations between the two countries, especially in the economic sectors".

"The White House is training and arming all terrorist groups in the region, including ISIS and the PKK, and providing them with terrorist equipment and tools to create insecurity," Erdoğan said, mentioning that "we consider joint cooperation necessary for the establishment of peace in the region".

Pointing to the need for security arrangements based on the active presence of regional countries, Erdogan added that the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia, and Turkey can maintain security and stability in the region with the cooperation of other countries in the region.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi left Tehran for Turkmenistan's capital on Saturday evening to attend the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

During his stay in Ashgabat, the Iranian president is due to hold separate meetings with his counterparts from ECO member-states to discuss issues of mutual interest.

