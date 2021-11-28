Vienna talks to bear no fruit if sanctions remain: Chilean expert

Juan Francisco Coloane, a Chilean writer and political analyst, said in an interview with Iranian Spanish language TV network - HispanTV - that given the current condition, the only option to resume nuclear talks is to stop all US-imposed illegal sanctions, because more delay in returning to the negotiating table and more provocations will complicate the situation.



The Vienna talks is slated to kick off on Monday November 29 at the presence of representatives from Iran and the P4+1 group of countries - Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany - to review ways to lift sanctions on Iran and return the US to the nuclear deal officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Coloane stipulated that the Islamic Republic wants to pave the ground for lifting of US sanctions and demands assurances that Iranians' rights will be respected.



Iran has repeatedly urged the West to show seriousness when it comes to negotiations to revive the JCPOA, he added.



Such an analysis comes out following recent remarks made by American politicians and their allies ahead of Vienna talks. The US and some of its European allies, named Troika, have aggravated propagating anti-Iran rhetoric since last week.



Robert Malley, US special envoy for Iran, claimed that Washington will not keep silence if Iran approaches to building nuclear weapon. It was expected that the West tries to convey positive signals ahead of resuming nuclear talks, but they embarked on resorting a kind of psychological warfare to pursue their agenda.



On the other side, the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi has stressed that Tehran is after negotiating to reach tangible results.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish