Six rounds of Vienna talks on JCPOA revival

Iran newspaper published a memo written by Mohammad Kazemi, political analyst, on Sunday, writing "Approaching November 29, when Iran and the P4+1 group of countries, including Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany, are going to Vienna to discuss return to the nuclear deal officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), reviewing last six rounds of Joint Commission of the JCPOA seems to be beneficial.

The US, who is not directly involved in the negotiations, underlines that the negotiating teams should continue the previous talks and that the last draft should be considered as the beginning agenda of the next round, while Iran refuses such a stance, stressing that the last round of talks cannot help understand new situation in the upcoming negotiations.

Speculations indicate that the United States is not willing to lift sanctions and it is trying to put forward irrelevant issues in the nuclear talks, but Iran warns against crossing its red lines.

After nearly one year in office, US President Joe Biden has done nothing tangible to lift anti-Iran sanctions and his administration added the number of Iranian officials and entities in the list of embargo.

The US-imposed sanctions exacerbates economic risk for foreign countries and companies when it comes to economic and financial interactions with Iran. Washington has not accepted to assure that it will abide by its commitments under the JCPOA. Tehran wants a firm guarantee from Americans that they would not withdraw from the deal once more. Some anti-Iran senators have explicitly said that potential transfer of power to a republican president following 2024 presidential election in the US will end up to withdrawing from any nuclear agreement with Tehran.

American negotiating team insists on maintaining the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which is a United States federal law that imposes sanctions on Iran, North Korea, and Russia. The CAATSA law is another challenge in Vienna talks, because the US can impose sanctions on Iranian and foreign banks and firms once in 180 days; so, foreign economic entities face difficulties to cooperate with the Islamic Republic.

The US is expected to make a decision on CAATSA and terrorism laws to pave the way for an agreement on lifting anti-Iran sanctions. Given the current obstacles in the way of lifting sanctions, the Vienna negotiation and its potential agreement are not yet in line with Iran's principle policy.

The Islamic Republic is putting forward logical demands following six rounds of nuclear talks in Vienna; therefore, the Iranian nuclear negotiators are expected to insist on the nuclear rights and financial opening as well as call for halting irrelevant demands by the West.

