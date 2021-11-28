Zionist regime unsuccessful in game of Iran nuclear program

Such a game played by the Zionist regime is an old-fashioned one repeated again and again for over two decades even during implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed by Iran and the six world powers - the US, UK, France, Russia, and China plus Germany - in July 2015.

The United States was the one that withdrew unilaterally from the deal; and the Vienna talks are being held to make the state return to the international agreement and, as Iran has insisted, lift sanctions on Tehran.

The Vienna talks, which had been discontinued since June 20, will resume as of November 29 with participation Iran and 4+1, with the agenda to remove the sanctions on Iran.

The difference between the new talks and the previous ones is that the new Iranian government which took office in August is to continue them.

During the period that the talks had halted, officials of the Zioist regime did take constant diplomatic visits to the US and different European states in order to form an anti-Iran coalition against continuation of talks.

On the one hand, resumption of talks made the Zionist regime's efforts abortive and on the other hand, it revealed some disagreements between Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and American officials.

Presently, officials at the White House do not say anything about secondary agreement, but they talk about step-by-step return to the JCPOA.

And this view is against Tel Aviv's which is in opposition to any agreement with Iran that does not include missile and regional issues.

In this situation, Tel Aviv uses some tools to achieve its goals, which has already brought outcome far from what it expected.

** Frightening via a repeated story

That the officials of the Zionist regime say that the time of building atomic bomb by Iran has shortened is just a claim which is repeated at least ten times a year and this is replicated more than any other time when talks are near.

Just a quick look at the history of using anti-Iran technique shows its lack of success.

In 1992, the then Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres told French TV that Iran would have nuclear bomb by 1999.

Today is 2021, and repetition of their unfounded claims against Iran has destroyed their reputation worldwide.

** Reverse result from devastating operation

Israel's confession to its failure in dealing with Iran's peaceful nuclear activities is seen in New York Times latest report.

American officials have warned their Israeli counterparts that the repeated attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities…are ultimately counterproductive, according to daily American newspaper.

Reports released by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and remarks made by officials at Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) prove Zionist regime's defeat in facing Iran's peaceful nuclear activities.

It is good to say that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's fatwa (verdict) prohibits building nuclear weapons.

Surely, Iran does not build nuclear weapons but it continues its nuclear program which has turned into a national industry and been accepted by the world.

On the contrary, the strategy of the Zionist regime is to represent Iran's peaceful program at any level as a threat to the world and the region.

