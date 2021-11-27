Iran deputy FM in Vienna for JCPOA Joint Commission meeting

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani is heading the Iranian negotiating team in Monday's meeting with members of the P4 +1 group and the European Union.

Prior to the visit, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said that the effective lifting of illegal sanctions and the importance of guaranteeing non-repetition were emphasized during his recent visit to the European countries.

He had said that the success of talks which will start on November 29 depends on the serious will and practical readiness from the other side to lift the sanctions.

The diplomat pointed out that he has explicitly declared Tehran's stance on the talks during the meetings with foreign ambassadors residing in Iran.

