Official: Iran to announce nuclear scientists' assassination case verdict soon

Gharibabadi said that Tehran prosecutor's office has put on its agenda the adjudication of the cases of the nuclear scientists' assassination.

He lauded martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's achievements in nuclear science and experience.

Fakhrizadeh was a renowned figure in nuclear and defense fields and headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research. He was assassinated on November 27, 2020, when a car bomb exploded near his vehicle.

He termed assassination of Fakhrizadeh as crime against humanity and violation of the international regulations and human rights.

Gharibabadi also criticized silence and inaction of the international bodies and those who claim fighting terrorism.

