Iran’s Zanjan Province, Japan eye trade cooperation

Zanjan, IRNA – Head of Zanjan Province Chamber of Commerce Ali Yeganehfard and Japanese Ambassador to Iran Aikawa Kazutoshi discussed several cooperation plans on expansion of trade ties.

Yeganehfard and Kazutoshi met on Thursday in Zanjan, capital of Zanjan Provice, to explore trade cooperation grounds between the Iranian province and Japanese companies.

Yeganehfard raised several cooperation proposals, including investment in the province’s knife industry, auto parts and automatic gearbox production, fishery, production improvement, and mining and road machinery.

He also suggested signing of an MoU between Zanjan and Japan’s Seki city in knife industry.

