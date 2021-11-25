Iran’s Zanjan Province, Japan eye trade cooperation

Yeganehfard and Kazutoshi met on Thursday in Zanjan, capital of Zanjan Provice, to explore trade cooperation grounds between the Iranian province and Japanese companies.

Yeganehfard raised several cooperation proposals, including investment in the province’s knife industry, auto parts and automatic gearbox production, fishery, production improvement, and mining and road machinery.

He also suggested signing of an MoU between Zanjan and Japan’s Seki city in knife industry.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish