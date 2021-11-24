Tehran Municipality to cooperate with Tokyo Governorate

Tehran Mayor Ali-Reza Zakani in his meeting with Japan’s Ambassador to Iran Aikawa Kazutoshi, arguing said that the Iranian and Japanese nations have had 90 years of relations amid mutual respect and "I am very delighted that the ambassador of Japan in Tehran has good information about Tehran and Iran and experience of working in our country".

“We have the good experience of having fruitful cooperation between Tehran Municipality and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in the field of crisis management,” said Zakani.

He expressed hope that today's meeting will lead to cooperation in such areas as transportations, environment, garbage recycling, and other issues related to security of Tehrani citizens.

“We can also use Japan’s precious experience in dealing with earthquakes and the technologies to counter them,” added Mayor Zakani.

Japan can share experience on traffic management, air pollution

Japan’s ambassador, for his part, congratulated Zakani for being appointed as Tehran mayor, saying that the metropolitan Tehran city’s management is quite difficult and "I wish you succeed in your job, and appreciate your invitation for Tokyo governor, and will inform him about the matter".

“Although coronavirus has made everything difficult, I hope you, too, will visit Japan upon your first convenient opportunity," added Ambassador Aikawa Kazutoshi.

He said that a large city's management is tough and this year the Olympic Games were held in Tokyo, in which Iran, both participated and gained many gold medals, which is praiseworthy.

The ambassador also appreciated the fine and descent behavior of the Iranian athletic teams in Japan, which the Japanese nation really liked.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish