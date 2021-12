In his message, the Supreme Leader called on the Basij forces to recognize the value of their status as they can make a difference and solve problems in all public issues of the country in light of their wisdom, truthful thinking, and reliance on God via their high determination.

Iran is commemorating Basij Week which begins on November 20 and ends on November 26 every year.

