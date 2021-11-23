IRGC Navy commander: No point left unguarded for enemy’s penetration

Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri who was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Imam Ali (PBUH) Naval Base in Chabahar reiterated that Islam is our first anchor that keeps us in the path amid hard winds, preserving the nation and revolution’s unity ship. Both the Shi’a and the Sunni Muslims belong to this country and "we need to defend this country hand in hand of each other".

“Islamic Iran, is the country of the entire Iranians, and we need to defend this country in which our families are mightily, in confrontation with and resistance against those who intend to disturb our country’s security,” further reiterated Rear Admiral Tangsiri.

The IRGC Navy commander said that the Shi’a Imams have said that there are two great blessings, namely health and security.

He referred to the insecure conditions in some neighboring countries, stressing that if we, the Iranian nation, intend to preserve the health and security of ourselves and our families, we need to preserve this unity ship effectively.

Rear Admiral Tangsiri said that in this path the most important index is that unity that needs to be preserved in practice.

The IRGC Navy commander said that everyone must try wholeheartedly to solve the people’s problems as Almighty Allah has put this responsibility of the officials’ shoulders, but the enemy wishes the contrary.

“The enemy plans for sowing the seeds of discord between the two main branches of Islam and as a result penetrate in our country, but it is our duty not to leave any spot for the enemy’s penetration,” he reiterated.

