What is Washington scrambling to gain ahead of Vienna talks?

US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, United States Special Envoy for Yemen Timothy A. Lenderking, and the United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield traveled to the West Asia region to speak about the revival of the nuclear deal.



Malley, along with deputy foreign ministers from Britain, France, and Germany, as well as representatives of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, issued an anti-Iran statement in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, recently.



He addressed also participants of the 17th Security Summit in Manama, Bahrain, by claiming that the Islamic Republic is seeking to increase uranium enrichment, warning that with the current pace of nuclear advancement in Iran, revival of the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), would become impossible.



The American special envoy added that his trip to the littoral states of the Persian Gulf was aimed to hold talks with allies ahead of the talks in Vienna, Austria.



Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reacted to the anti-Iran move, saying that the seminar and statement are not legitimate; this move does not deserve any reaction.



The US violated United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, so Washington is responsible for the current situation concerning the JCPOA, Khatibzadeh noted, adding that the United States is the one who sells weapons to various countries around the world, but it attempts to propagate against the Islamic Republic in order to divert world public opinion from its crimes.



The American officials know that Iran will not give up its rights when it comes to lifting of sanctions, but they try to pursue their long policy of putting pressure on Tehran while they have already experienced that such a policy has borne no fruit.



