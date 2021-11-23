Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 23

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran hopes for ‘constructive’ visit by IAEA chief

Iran said Monday it hoped a visit by the chief of the UN’s atomic watchdog would be “constructive”, just days ahead of the resumption of talks seeking to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

“We hope that Rafael Grossi’s visit will be as constructive as the previous ones,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters.



-- US must ‘accept reality’, lift sanctions: Iran’s top negotiator

The United States must “accept reality” and agree to lift its sanctions on Iran during next week’s nuclear talks in Vienna, Iranian top negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani told Al Jazeera in an interview published Monday.

Representatives of Iran and the other signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal will be in Austria on November 29 to try to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which the US abandoned in 2018.

-- Five dead, over 40 injured after SUV hits Wisconsin parade

Five people were killed and more than 40 injured when an SUV sped through a Christmas parade in the small town of Waukesha in the US state of Wisconsin on Sunday, plowing into dozens of people including young children.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson told reporters that one person was in custody and a vehicle had been recovered after the incident in the town of around 72,000 people, 20 miles (32km) west of Milwaukee, Reuters reported.

-- Horror on the Streets in Wisconsin

-- Call for Integrity as IAEA Chief Visits Iran

-- Venezuela Opposition Dealt Humiliating Defeat

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) awarded victory to the ruling Socialist party in 20 governorships and three to opposition politicians in an initial announcement on Monday following local and regional elections.

Shortly after the first results were published, President Nicolas Maduro celebrated the government’s triumph.

-- Grossi Faces a Litmus Test in Tehran

Iran national football team’s spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup is almost booked and they have to concentrate to get prepared for the event from now on. Iran have participated in the FIFA World Cup five times but they have not qualified for the knockout stage so far.

-- Time for the U.S. to really leave Afghanistan alone

The ruling Taliban government in Afghanistan has called on the United States to actively address the humanitarian crisis that many observers blame on Washington for creating in the war-ravaged country. A statement by the Taliban’s Foreign Ministry, noted the country’s increasing humanitarian and financial crises are a result of Washington freezing Kabul’s assets.

-- Western powers weaponizing UN against Third World: law professor

A professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law says the United Nations has turned into a tool in the hands of Western powers in pressing the Third World, particularly Muslim nations

