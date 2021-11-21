Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 21

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Pakistan to import LPG from Iran in exchange for rice

According to Abdul Razak Dawood, the adviser to Pakistani prime minister on trade and commerce, Pakistan and Iran have agreed on a barter deal to trade rice and import liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Under the barter agreement, Pakistan would import LPG from Iran in exchange for rice, according to a memorandum of understanding signed during the 9th Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting in Tehran earlier this month, timesofislamabad.com reported. Both sides agreed at the JTC to increase bilateral trade to $5 billion by 2023.

-- Iran to resume auto parts exports to Syria soon

Iran is negotiating the removal of the restrictions facing the country’s vehicle parts exports to Syria with the Middle Eastern country, said the head of the Iran-Syria Joint Chamber of Commerce. Reports in recent days suggested that Syria banned automobile imports, drawing various reactions as the country is considered a major destination for the Iranian products.

Kayvan Kashefi said on Saturday that Syria has established new measures to tackle its currency and financial problems, which include a ban on import of certain goods, namely automobiles and spare parts.

-- Six caravanserais of Yazd Province up for global registration

The global registration of six ancient caravanserais located in the central province of Yazd is an objective which is pursued by the province’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily, Ali-Asghar Samadiani, deputy head of the organization for cultural heritage affairs, said that the dossier of 56 historical caravanserais of Iran, including six located in Yazd Province, was submitted to UNESCO for a possible registration on the World Heritage List.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Mercantile Exchange Weekly Trade Tops $608mn

The Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) on Saturday announced that around $608mn of various commodities weighting over 1,953,000 tonnes were traded in its domestic trading and exports halls in the past working week, which in terms of value and volume posted 28% and 4% growth respectively.

The IME reported that over 1,566,000 tonnes tonnes of metal and mineral products including 1,000,035 tonnes of cement, 269,829 tonnes of steel, 110,000 tonnes of iron ore, 11,550 tonnes of copper, 9,375 tonnes of aluminum, 7,300 tonnes of sponge iron, 640 tonnes of zinc, 280 tonnes of molybdenum sulfur, 15 tonnes of precious metals concentrate and 20 kg of gold bars with total value of $380 mn were traded in the IME domestic and exports halls in the last week.

-- Brazil, Iran Launch Chamber of Commerce in São Paulo

Iranian and Brazilian private sectors have launched a chamber of commerce in São Paulo, the largest and most important city in South America. The event which was jointly formed by the two sides’ private sectors was the first one ever in two countries’ bilateral trade exchange.

Speaking in the meeting, Iran’s ambassador to Brazil Hussein Gharibi expressed satisfaction with the inauguration of such an institution for Iranian and Brazilian private sectors.

-- Iran Beat Uzbekistan in CAFA U-15 Championship

Iran defeated Uzbekistan 3-2 in its first match in the CAFA U-15 Championship on Friday. Tursunaliev Ibrohimjon (52nd) and Mukhtorov Zikrillokhon (87th) were on target for Uzbekistan in the match held in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan.

Samir Hobobati (62nd), Amir Muhammad Razaghnia (76th) and Erfan Darwish Aali (90th) scored for Iran.Iran is scheduled to meet Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on November 21 and 23, respectively.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- “The Fourth Wall” praised at Leeds film festival

The 35th edition of the Leeds International Film Festival has awarded the Iranian animation “The Fourth Wall” with an honorable mention.

Directed by Mahbubeh Kalai, the movie shows a stuttering boy who transforms an Iranian kitchen into a fantastic cosmos. The father’s body becomes a refrigerator, the mother’s belly a washing machine whose spin cycle gives birth to a screaming baby. Even birds on tiles and detergents have a surprising life of their own.

-- Iran plans to create 10GW capacity of renewable power plants in 4 years

Head of Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) has said the country plans to create 10,000 megawatts (MW) capacity of new renewable power plants across the country within the next four years.

Mahmoud kamani made the remarks in the opening ceremony of the 6th edition of Iran's International Renewable Energy Conference and Exhibition (Iran REC 2021) on Saturday.

-- Imam Mosque restoration enters final stage

A masterpiece of Islamic architecture, Imam Mosque has entered its final stage of restoration, more than ten years since work began. Imam Mosque, which is impressive because of its sheer size and incredible decorations, stands tall at the southern end of UNESCO-registered Naghsh-e Jahan Sq. (Imam Square) in Isfahan, central Iran.

“In the most optimistic case, the restoration of the dome of the Imam Mosque will be completed within the next month,” ILNA quoted the director of the UNESCO site as saying on Friday.

