Nov 22, 2021, 1:11 PM
President Raisi congratulates Lebanon on Independence Day

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a message congratulated his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun on Independence Day.

In his message, Raisi congratulated the Lebanese president and people on the anniversary of the Independence Day.

"I hope that with His Excellency's measures, the efforts of the Lebanese officials and the efforts of the Lebanese people, we will see a stable, secure and growing country, and that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to make bilateral efforts to expand bilateral relations in the mutual interest," Raisi wrote. 

He also wished "health and success" for his Lebanese counterpart and "prosperity and felicity" for the people of Lebanon.

