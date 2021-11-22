President Raisi congratulates Lebanon on Independence Day

In his message, Raisi congratulated the Lebanese president and people on the anniversary of the Independence Day.

"I hope that with His Excellency's measures, the efforts of the Lebanese officials and the efforts of the Lebanese people, we will see a stable, secure and growing country, and that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to make bilateral efforts to expand bilateral relations in the mutual interest," Raisi wrote.

He also wished "health and success" for his Lebanese counterpart and "prosperity and felicity" for the people of Lebanon.

9376**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish