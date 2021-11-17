Palestine, Lebanon, Syria keen on participating in 15th edition of the Cinéma Vérité festival

The advisor of the CEO of the Center for the Development of Documentary and Experimental Cinema Seyyed Ahad Mikaeilzadeh expressed the desire of the resistance-oriented countries to attend the festival and show Iranian and foreign works in these countries.

He added that "Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon cultural and artistic centers have expressed their desire to participate in the festival. These countries tend to show different sections, workshops, including Martyr Avini and Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani Award.

He continued that Iranian cinema is pervasive and effective in the world and has the potential to become a factor for actions in the field of international relations.

"The cinema of the Islamic Revolution has an irreplaceable role in the international arena. Therefore, the Verite Cinema is developing along with fiction cinema and is one of the priorities of the cultural sphere of the system."

Cinema, as a source of power generation, has a significant role in identifying and raising human issues and moral, cultural, and identity virtues of our region.

Mikaelzadeh added: "Achieving common concepts and conveying them to the audience of the region and the international arena in documentary cinema can be a platform for interactions and attracting an audience that is thirsty to see and hear the truth."

Mikaelzadeh added: "We hope to be able to display the works of the festival in Gaza, Damascus, and Beirut."

Presided by Hamidi-Moqadam, the 15th edition of “Cinema Verite” is slated to be held in Tehran from Dec 6-16, 2021.

The Documentary and Experimental Film Centre (DEFC) organizes the annual Iran International Documentary Film Festival.

The festival has several sections including National, International, Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani Award, Martyr Avini Prize, Special Screenings, Portrait, Mirror of a festival, Focus on a country, Panorama, Workshop, and Doc Market.

Due to the spread of Coronavirus, this edition of the festival will be held in online and remote format.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish