FM: Iran, Turkey agree on roadmap for Iran-Turkey ties

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in an Instagram message on his talks with his Turkish counterpart expressed delight that his COVID-19 quarantine is over, and he has hosted “his brother” Mevlut Chavusoglu in Tehran for “very important negotiations”.

“In our three-hour negotiations, in a very intimate atmosphere, we reached agreement that a long-term roadmap needs to be devised for evermore expansion of bilateral relations,” wrote Amirabdollahian.

He also expressed hope that roadmap will contribute to improvement of comprehensive ties, and will be signed by the two countries’ presidents in their upcoming meeting.

“In that meeting we talked about various issues, including border cooperation, environmental issues, water resources management, the refugees’ issue, terrorism, and also some regional and international matters,” added the Iranian foreign minister.

“Iran and Turkey, as two major regional players, play undeniable roles in regional developments and cooperation between the two countries can contribute to evermore stability in West Asia,” concluded Amirabdollahian.

