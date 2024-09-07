Iranian boys among top 10 in Int'l Informatics Olympiad 2024 in Egypt

The Iranian team was among the top 10 in the scientific competition by winning one gold, two silver, and one bronze medals, IRNA reported on Saturday.

Amir-Ali Asgari, Amirhossein Farkhondehfar, Amir-Reza Dorosti, and Parsa Farajpour, who had attended the event online due to delay in issuing visa, won the medals for Iran.

Chinese, American and Polish teams stood first, second, and third in the competitions.

Hundreds of school students from 96 countries have attended the 36th edition of the IOI underway in Alexandria, Egypt, as of September 1 for eight days.

The Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport is hosting the scientific event.

1483**9714