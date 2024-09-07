Sep 7, 2024, 1:45 PM
Gaza war: 22 Palestinians martyred in last 24 hours

Tehran, IRNA — Some 22 people were martyred in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours in the brutal Israeli war in the enclave.

The Israeli regime conducted attacks on Al Burayj and the Nuseirat refugee camps over the past 24 hours, killing 22 Palestinians, Al Jazeera reported.

The death toll since October 7, 2023, also exceeded 40,930 on Saturday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The ministry also reported that nearly 94,616 people have been injured in the ongoing assault.

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, Israeli warplanes have bombed the Haleema Al Saadia Secondary Girls School in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Four people were martyred and 15 others wounded in the airstrike on the UN-run school, which has been housing refugees since the onset of the Gaza war.

