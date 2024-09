The 34-member team took part in competitions in fields of orienteering, track and field, and shooting. The Iranian cadets won 2 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze as well as 3 cups.

The 4th CISM World Cadet Games brought together more than 490 cadets from military educational schools from nine countries in Venezuela’s capital Caracas. The games were held from August 16 to 24.

The Iranian caravan has already returned home.

