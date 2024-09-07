Sep 7, 2024, 7:30 PM
Trial session held for perpetrators of Gen. Soleimani’s assassination

Tehran, IRNA - The first trial session for the perpetrators of the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani was held in Tehran on Saturday.

The proceedings took place in the First Criminal Court, presided over by Judge Javaheri, alongside legal advisors, the prosecutor's representative, defense attorneys for the accused, and the families of the martyrs at the Imam Khomeini Judicial Complex.

During this initial session, the prosecutor’s representative, Ismail Khalifeh, read a portion of the indictment, describing the assassination of General Soleimani and his companions as a grave violation of international law.

The indictment also addressed the jurisdiction of Iranian courts and relevant laws enacted by the Iranian Parliament pertaining to the case.

Following the reading of the indictment, the judge announced that the next session would be held on October 6. 

