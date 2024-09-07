Iran border police seize huge crystal meth haul

A truck that intended to transport the narcotics to Iran was identified, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said on Saturday.

The vehicle was confiscated at a border point in Taybad County, one of the main border points between Iran and Afghanistan.

Police found some 238 batches of crystal meth weighing 151.4 kg hidden in the truck, he noted.

Earlier in late January, Tehran Police Chief Abbas Ali Mohammadian had made the announcement that 230 kilograms of meth and 120 kilograms of liquid meth were seized.

