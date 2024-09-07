Sep 7, 2024, 1:28 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85589125
T T
2 Persons

Tags

Iran border police seize huge crystal meth haul

Sep 7, 2024, 1:28 PM
News ID: 85589125
Iran border police seize huge crystal meth haul

Tehran, IRNA — The commander of Iran’s Border Guard Police has announced that they have seized more than 150 kg of crystal meth on the northeastern border of the country.

A truck that intended to transport the narcotics to Iran was identified, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said on Saturday.

The vehicle was confiscated at a border point in Taybad County, one of the main border points between Iran and Afghanistan.

Police found some 238 batches of crystal meth weighing 151.4 kg hidden in the truck, he noted.

Earlier in late January, Tehran Police Chief Abbas Ali Mohammadian had made the announcement that 230 kilograms of meth and 120 kilograms of liquid meth were seized.

7129**9417

2 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .