Establishment of Zangezur corridor a ‘red line’ for Iran: MP

"It is clear that issues related to the geopolitical developments surrounding the Zangezur Corridor are not in the interest of regional countries, and Iran vehemently opposes this matter," Ebrahim Azizi, Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, said on Saturday.

He made the comment after Russia expressed its support for Azerbaijan's demand to establish unimpeded access to Nakhchivan by opening the Zangezur Corridor through Armenia. The corridor would connect Azerbaijan’s western regions directly to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The scheme has raised concerns in Iran as it would disrupt the historical transit route between Iran and Europe via Armenia.

Azizi suggested that there are underlying motives behind the “fake corridor” aimed at diminishing Iran's military and political power in the region.

He pointed out that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has made it clear in discussion with both Russian and Turkish leaders that Iran is strongly opposed to any geopolitical changes in the Caucasus.

"We have repeatedly communicated through various channels to regional countries that this corridor is a red line for Iran, and any changes or actions regarding it will be met with a serious and firm response from Iran."

4353**2050