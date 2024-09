In a message on Saturday, Pezeshkian sent his best wishes to President Emomali Rahmon and the brotherly nation of Tajikistan.

The president emphasized that enhancing relations and cooperation with regional countries, particularly Tajikistan, is a foreign policy priority for his government.

Pezeshkian expressed hope that Iran-Tajikistan relationship will be strengthened and developed more than ever before based on mutual respect.

