Iranian graphist wins 2nd prize in Portuguese festival

According to IRNA’s Saturday report, the Luga Poster Biennale 2024 selected the best posters among more than 1,500 works sent to the festival.

The eight-member jury of the event evaluated the great number of artworks, and finally 198 works from Poland, Portugal, Switzerland, Bosnia, the United States of America, Iran, China, Indonesia, Taiwan, Italy, Germany, Japan, Belgium, Russia, Finland, France, Serbia, Czech Republic, Brazil, Belarus, Argentina, Iceland, Georgia, Spain, Hungary, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Thailand, Malaysia, Venezuela, Turkey, Slovakia, Canada, Mexico, Iraq, Ukraine and the United Kingdom were selected to be introduced in all four categories of cultural, political/social, experimental, and animated/motion.

The works selected for the main section of the festival will be exhibited in Portugal in September 2024 and the winners of each section will be honored.

4208**9417