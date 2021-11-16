Ex-lawmaker says expansion of Iran-Afghanistan trade ties is necessary

Shakiba Hashemi said in an interview on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic of Iran could easily supply Afghanistan's oil, gas, and energy.

Iran didn't wait for the international community to recognize the Taliban government to boost ties and supply Afghanistan's needs, she said.

Hashemi termed the United States as the common enemy of Iran and Afghanistan, adding that commonalities between the two countries could bring them close together.

Akram Aarefi, a lecturer at Kabul University, said that the presence of ISIS in Afghanistan and the new wave of immigration was among Iran's concerns that could be addressed through cooperation between Tehran and Kabul.

He said that Afghanistan's economic crash was another concern that could impact neighboring countries through immigration waves.

