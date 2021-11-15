FM: Iran's new government determined to expand cooperation with Italy

Amirabdollahian reviewed and exchanged views with his Italian counterpart on the latest status of bilateral relations, regional and international developments in the phone talk.

He said that the Iran-Italy diplomatic ties date back to 160 years ago, which is quite a good and rich background for further expanding of political, economic, and cultural ties, reiterating that the new Iranian government is determined to provide an atmosphere of mutual respect based on the concealed capacities and opportunities with friendly countries, such as Italy to expand cooperation with them.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed delight that the path is well paved for further expansion of bilateral relations, especially in industrial, agricultural, medical, scientific, technological, and keeping in mind the past record of excellent bilateral ties and further strengthening of them.

The Iranian foreign minister also referred to Italy’s forwarding of Covax to Iran among the noticeable points in friendly cooperation between the two countries.

Amirabdollahian referred to the issue of the upcoming Vienna negotiations, emphasizing that the entire sides have come up with the shared viewpoint that the United States is the main violator and responsible side for the current condition of the nuclear deal, while some sides have in an irresponsible behavior remained silent about the US totalitarian approach, and in fact played roles in emergence of the unacceptable current conditions.

He emphasized that the new Iranian government is quite pragmatist and goal-oriented, and has shared its viewpoints with all sides of the negotiations, hoping for reaching a good agreement, which is in need or full return of all negotiating sides to their JCPOA commitments.

On the prevailing conditions in Afghanistan, too, Amirabdollahian voiced support one more time for the establishment of an all-encompassing government, stressing that the illegitimate American presence there and its catastrophic departure are the causes for intensifying the chaotic conditions there.

He said that the deteriorating human catastrophe there and the flood of Afghan refugees into other countries, including Iran, too, are the outcome of the US policies.

Amirabdollahian said that there are over four million Afghan refugees in Iran, adding that Iran is ready for forwarding humanitarian aids of the different countries, including Italy, to Afghanistan now.

The Iranian top diplomat also referred to the deteriorating human catastrophe in Yemen, asking for intensification of diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the siege and war in Yemen.

The Italian foreign minister, too, emphasized Rome's will for furthermore expansion of bilateral ties with Iran; expressed satisfaction over the continued efforts for achieving results from the upcoming Vienna negotiations, and expressed hope that they will lead to favorable results that can lead to further expansion of Iran-Italy economic ties.

Luigi Di Maio also in the phone talk reflected Italy’s viewpoints on some bilateral and regional issues.

The two sides at the end invited each other to visit each other’s capitals and asked for the continuation of consultations.

1424

