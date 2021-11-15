Officials of Int'l immigration bodies visit Mashhad, Iran

The delegation is formed of heads of offices of Relief International, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and Norwegian Refugees Council in Iran.

The visit is aimed at discovering Afghan immigrants' needs and attracting support from international organization.

The delegation paid a visit to Razavi Khorasan Province Bureau of Aliens and Foreign Immigrants and the camp where Afghan refugees are settled.

During the trip, the head of UNHCR office in the Islamic Republic of Iran told reporters that the amount of assistance from international organization for Afghan refugees in Iran was currently low.

He said that the issue should be discussed with UN members to be addressed because the burden of Afghan refugees has fallen on Iran.

Iran has constructed two camps for Afghan refugees near Afghanistan border and thousands of Afghans have settled there waiting to be accepted as refugees.

