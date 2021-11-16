Iran-China relations ready to surge: Iranian official

In an interview with China Radio International on Tuesday, Alaeddin Boroujerdi elaborated on Iran's "look to the east policy", saying that the West led by the United States historically hasn't had a good relationship with Iran and they have always had a hostile stance towards Iran, just as we see today that the US has a hostile approach towards Chine.

That's why China has taken determined stances against US infringement of Beijing's defined red lines which is an admirable measure, Boroujerdi said, adding that naturally Iran can never have a strategic relationship with the West.

We have never seen a single dark spot in the history of Iran-China relations which has been even growing since Iran's Islamic Revolution in 1979, he further elaborated.

Despite US discontent over the development, the former National Security and Foreign Policy Commission chair in Iranian Parliament said, Iran and China strengthen their strategic ties in any circumstances, since they are sovereign countries and decide on their own.

He said that the recent signing of the 25-year strategic cooperation document by Iran and China was a good indicator of this relationship which has previously seen various agreements and deals signed by leaders of both countries.

Iran-China relations could be traced back to thousands of years ago through joint trade activity along the Silk Road, Boroujerdi said, adding that China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was in one sense an effort to revive the ancient Silk Road and Iran enjoys a sustainable security required for such projects.

He expressed hope that the Islamic Republic of Iran would retain its position in the significant path and the required measures and signing of agreements be done as soon as possible.

Contrary to the US that illegally interferes here and there in the world and wages war everywhere, Boroujerdi said, China's presence in different regions, from Africa to Asia, has been in line with strengthening trade and political ties.

