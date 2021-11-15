Iran's Deputy FM discusses JCPOA with Chinese, Russian counterparts

Baqeri Kani in the videoconference talk referred to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s relations with the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation, as well as the three countries’ shared stances on various international issues, such as the basic policy of favoring and promoting multilateralism and demoting unilateralism.

He added that the unjust, unilateral sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran by the United States are the cost Iran is paying for objecting to the American unilateralism.

Bagheri Kani said that it is necessary that the entire sanctions contrary to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 to be removed in line with interests of the Iranian economy and normalizing Iran’s economic and commercial ties, as a condition for the success of the upcoming negotiations.

The deputy foreign minister for political affairs while referring to his recent consultations with French, German, British and Spanish diplomats on the upcoming negotiations, reiterated that the effective termination of the illegal US sanctions is a necessity, and the main priority for the upcoming negotiations.

The Chinese and Russian deputy foreign ministers, too, in the videoconference emphasized the need for the continuation of trilateral consultations and harmony in various issues.

They said that the unilateral US exit from the JCPOA and re-imposing of anti-Iranian sanctions were the major cause for the emergence of the existing problems for implementations of Iran’s agreements with the former G5+1.

