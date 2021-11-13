Iranian symbols in China indicating long cultural ties

Persians' Village in Yangzhou, Persian Alley in Ningbo, Iranian garden in Beijing, and mosques in Xi'an are among the most important cultural signs of Iranians in China, indicating friendly ties between the two nations. The long history of relations between China and Iran proves that they need to get more acquainted with each other and pave the way for upgrading the level of cooperation at economic and cultural levels.

Persian Alley

When people walk through the streets of the Chinese city of Ningbo, they may enter an ally, which is named Persian Alley. The history of the city shows that the alley was a busy passage for tradesmen from Iran, the Arab world, and the West Asia region.

Archaeological findings show that many Iranian and Arab businessmen traveled to Ningbo and conducted trade and cultural exchanges with the residents of the city.

Some Iranian traders decided to reside in China and form a family; so, the then rulers of the East Asian country had set up a structure called Persian Diwan, which turned into Persian Alley.

Archaeologists have found potteries with blue designs at the archeological site of Yung Fi Koo in Ningbo, which have their origin from Iran and West Asia.

Sara Ahdami, an Iranian resident of Ningbo, is very surprised to know that there was an alley in the city, which is named Persian Alley; although, the only remainder of the alley is a stone structure today.

Persians' Village

There is a village 1,000 kilometers south of Beijing and at the outskirt of Yangzhou city, which has been a hub for Persians for more than 600 years. It is named Busi Javan or Persians' Village.

Local studies show that the name has its roots in an interesting real story. There was a Persian hero, who tried to save the villagers' lives when bandits attacked the village. He had been killed like a big martyr and his corpse had been found in a river, where was named Busi River or Persian River.

In 1994, the provincial government set up an inscribed stone slab to commemorate the Persian hero and highlight friendship between Chinese and Iranians.

