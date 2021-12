Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the trip is aimed at following up mutual agreements.

Çavuşoğlu is scheduled to hold talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, as well.

Both sides will also discuss developing economic relations, border ties, situation in the Levant, Afghanistan, and Caucasus.

