Iran has shouldered Afghan immigrant burden alone: Official

Mohammad-Taqi Hashemi, the director general of Bureau of Aliens and Foreign Immigrants of Razavi Khorasan Province, told IRNA on Monday that all countries in the world closed their borders to the people displaced in Afghanistan and no country accepted them except for Iran.

In the meantime, Iran has been hit by monetary and financial crisis due to cruel sanctions imposed by the US against the Iranian nation, Hashemi said, adding that other countries deny even giving Iran access to its own funds abroad.

Iran's Permanent Committee on Asylum has held two great meetings in September and October to show consideration for Afghan immigrants and grant them asylum if they qualify, otherwise respectfully send them back to their country, the official said.

He also said that Razavi Khorasan Province has sent two shipments of humanitarian aids to Afghanistan so far, with the last one containing 50 tons of rice, eight tons of flour, 500 blankets, a truck-load of medicines, and two tons of cooking oil.

Hashemi said that also charity organizations in the province have been making efforts to help people in Afghanistan by directing domestic and foreign funds to the country.

All the immigrants who enter Iran through the three Khorasan provinces are allowed to enter, but Iran cannot grant asylum if they lack requirements, according to Hashemi.

Over 5,000 Afghan nationals have been granted asylum in Razavi Khorasan Province since the Taliban takeover, as well as 8,000 others who have refused to leave Iran after their visa expired, the official said.

