Iran's Interior minister orders urgent help for quake-hit people in southern Iran

Following the earthquake in the southern part of Iran, Vahidi was informed of the latest situation of the earthquake and quake-hit people in the region through officials of Hormuzgan province.

He added that the IRGC Navy, the Red Crescent Society, the governor-general's office, and the crisis management headquarters are all on high alert.

Regarding the latest damage, Vahidi noted that one person has lost his life in the earthquake in southern Iran earlier today.

He reiterated that minor damage has been done to residential areas and teams were dispatched to rural homes to investigate the damage.

Several rescue and relief teams have also been reportedly dispatched to the quake-hit area.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the city of Fin in the southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan on Sunday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 15:37:04 hours local time (12:07:04 GMT) and at the depth of 15 km underground.

It was followed by a 6.3-magnitude aftershock a minute later at 15:38:38 hours local time (12:08:38 GMT).

