President Raisi issues urgent order to help quake-hit people in southern Iran

President Raisi ordered all the authorities in Hormuzgan province and the neighboring provinces, as well as the responsible ministries, to follow up on the situation in the region as soon as possible with the priority of relief and rescue operation.

He ordered his first vice president to closely examine the problems caused by the earthquake as soon as possible so that people feel calm, secure and make sure that relief and rescue operations are done on time and well.

Several rescue and relief teams have also been reportedly dispatched to the quake-hit area.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the city of Fin in the southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan on Sunday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 15:37:04 hours local time (12:07:04 GMT) and at the depth of 15 km underground.

It was followed by a 6.3-magnitude aftershock a minute later at 15:38:38 hours local time (12:08:38 GMT)

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish