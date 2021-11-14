Science ministry says prioritizes increasing foreign student admission

President of Science Ministry's Organization for Student Affairs Hashem Dadashpour and Romanian Ambassador to Iran Mirela-Carmen Grecu met on Sunday in Tehran to explore expansion of scientific and technical ties between the two countries.

Dadashpour said in the meeting that Iran's Science Ministry was serious about interactions between the two countries and called for exchanging students and lecturers.

He also said that the Science Ministry welcomed a platform to introduce Iranian and Romanian universities to the students of both countries, attract Romanian students to Iranian universities, and vice versa.

The Romanian ambassador welcomed the proposal and invited Dadashpour to pay a visit to Romanian university and high education centers.

She also urged Iran's Science Ministry to increase of Romanian universities share in its yearly ranking of academic institutes.

The two agreed to do preparations to sign an MoU in this regard.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish