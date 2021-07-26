Railway highlights Iran's contemporary architecture, industry

The UNESCO has written on its official website that "The Trans-Iranian Railway connects the Caspian Sea in the northeast with the Persian Gulf in the southwest crossing two mountain ranges as well as rivers, highlands, forests and plains, and four different climatic areas.

Started in 1927 and completed in 1938, the 1,394-kilometer-long railway was designed and executed in a successful collaboration between the Iranian government and 43 construction contractors from many countries. The railway is notable for its scale and the engineering works it required to overcome steep routes and other difficulties. "

According to chtn.ir, deputy minister of Cultural Heritage Mohammad Hassan Talebian issued a message on the occasion of registration of the Trans-Iranian Railway on UNESCO World Heritage List, writing: "Iran's nationwide railway dubbed North-South Railway is a unique work, which dates back to Qajar dynasty and post-Qajar era that had been built on Iranian nation's demand by using engineering experiences at international level.

The national railway is part of the contemporary architecture and industrial heritage of Iran. The railroad connects the Caspian Sea in the north to the Persian Gulf in the south, which presents unique cultural and natural scenes; so, it can play a key role in developing the tourism industry, especially railway tourism in Iran.

Efforts made by Iranian authorities to propose the registration of the national railway, as well as inspections by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), paved the way for the inscription of the Trans-Iranian Railway on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

I express gratitude to the directors and experts of the Railway Company of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as the country's representative at the UNESCO."

The decision on registration of the railway was made during the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee, which will continue through July 31 in Fuzhou, China.

The Iranian authorities kicked off working on the preparation of demand for registration of the national railway in 2018.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish