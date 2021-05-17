Iran welcomes Iraq’s positive role in regional talks

In a telephone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Presdient Rouhani congratulated him and Iraqi people on the Fitr Eve and said that Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group is still considered a significant security danger in the region and cooperation between the two countries is necessary in fighting the terrorist group.

Expressing regret about recent attacks to Iran’s diplomatic missions in Iraq by rogue groups, Rouhani emphasized the necessity of firm and quick response by Iraqi government.

He castigated the United States for its dual game in fighting terrorism and its ambiguous performance on Iraq-Syria borders and said that US presence didn’t help regional security and stability.

Rouhani also hailed Iraq’s stance on Palestine and condemnation of the Israeli regime’s recent crimes in Gaza and occupied lands, stating that Tehran expected Iraq to try to activate the Arab League in this issue, given Baghdad’s capacity in the alliance.

The President stressed the necessity of expanding and deepening economic ties between the two nations, saying that implementation of recent economic agreements, including Shalamche-Basra railroad, could be an important step in this regard.

Al-Kadhimi, in turn, strongly condemned Israel’s crime and killing defenseless people in Gaza and said that Baghdad would adopt a strong stance in discussions with leaders of Muslim countries and the Arab League.

He reiterated the necessity of fighting the ISIS terrorist group, praising Iran for its cooperation with Iraq in this regard.

The Prime Minister expressed regret and apologies on recent incidents regarding Iran’s diplomatic missions, promising to prosecute and punish those involved.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish