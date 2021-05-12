Security vacuum in favor of US policies in West Asia: Analyst

Hassan Hanizadeh, Iranian expert on the West Asian affairs, wrote a memo on May 12:

Based on experience, during the presence of Democrats in the White House, crises in West Asia region exacerbate and the Americans try to control the tensions from a distance, but Republicans fan the flames of tensions and maintain physical presence in the region.

Crisis in Palestine erupted three days before the International Quds Day, when a number of Zionist settlers raided Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem and attempted to occupy Palestinians' houses and properties. Then, Palestinians from other neighborhoods have got involved in supporting the oppressed fellows and clashes broke out. So, a new intifada (uprising) kicked off, which left at least 25 Palestinians martyred and nearly 200 others wounded.

The missile capability of Hamas (the Islamic Resistance Movement) is a significant factor in the new crisis, because the movement has fired more than 250 Cornet missiles on Israeli military and strategic facilities. It is worth mentioning that the missiles will change balance of power in favor of the Palestinian nation in the occupied territories.

The current political vacuum in Israel's cabinet has led to its inability to overcome the situation in the occupied lands. In another part of the Middle East, a terrorist attack that happened in Kabul left 85 dead and more than 150 injured mostly female school students. The bomb attacks in war-torn Afghanistan indicate that the United States is hatching a new plot to engage the country in a sectarian and religious war.

Iraq witnesses pre-planned protest rallies following assassination of a political activist. Certain elements affiliated to the US and the Zionist regime triggered the protests in the Iraqi city of Karbala and set fire to walls of Iranian consulate in order to overshadow intifada in al-Quds. They pretend that the religious city of Karbala is not safe for diplomatic centers of Iran.

All such incidents indicate that US Democrats and President Joe Biden pursue the policy of creating crises in the region in a bid to control the closing stages of the crises in favor of the United States; then, the American authorities will try to emerge as the player who will change political and geographic arrangement of the region and govern it from Washington.

