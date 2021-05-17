Iran, Iraq discuss expansion of agricultural ties

The two officials discussed a variety of issues, including expansion and improvement of relations in agriculture between the two neighboring countries.

They also reviewed methods of enhancing cooperation in agriculture, as well as al-Khafaji’s trip to Iran and presence of Iraqi economic missions in Isfahan’s poultry and livestock exhibition in the future.

Ban on export of apples from Iran to Iraq was among other issues discussed in the meeting. It was decided the necessary measures be taken by the Iraqi party.

