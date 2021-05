After 2019 World Judo Championships in Tokyo, Japan, International Judo Federation gave permanent suspension to Iran federation.

After Iran's complaint against the move, CAS declared that time for suspension should be definite, then the international federation changed it to four years.

Through a statement on Sunday (May 16), Iran Judo Federation declared that it has filed a lawsuit against IJF again.

1483**2050

