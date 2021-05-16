Netanyahu is instigator of Gaza war: Azeri analyst

Alizadeh said in an interview with IRNA on Sunday that in order to maintain his power in the Occupied Territories, Netanyahu has committed the provocations, which we see such a loss of life on both sides.

Netanyahu, who is accused of economic corruption, is aware of the consequences of this issue and will be sent to prison immediately after his trial, Alizadeh added.

According to this analyst, Netanyahu sees the current situation and sees war continuation in his favor, and seeks to deceive public opinion and maintain his power by making demagogic statements about about the existence of a big threat to Israel.

Referring to the adverse consequences of the war continuation on the region, he said: " Some of the Jews themselves have noticed the dangers of war continuation, since Hezbollah is not involved in this war.

Elsewhere in his remarks, referring to Hamas rocket attacks on the Zionist regime's cities, this Azerbaijani political analyst added that this situation suggests that currently, it cannot be achieved by relying on military power (as the Zionist regime does).

1625**2050

