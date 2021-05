Romania, Turkey, France, Germany, Russia, Denmark, the UK, Belgium and Iran are participants of the event.

The competition is held for the first time at level four in Iran and the under-18 age category for men and women.

Approximately 100 tennis players are participating in the competition.

The singles and doubles games started today. The event will come to an end on May 17.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish