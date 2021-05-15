Iran criticizes Islamic countries for passivity towards attacks on Gaza

In a twitter message, Ali Bagheri-Kani wondered "what kind of crimes the Zionists should commit to cause reaction from Organization of Islamic Cooperation?"

The least the Islamic governments can do for the oppressed Palestinian nation is to hold an emergency OIC meeting at the highest level, the Iranian official said.

Those Arab countries which extended hand of friendship to Israel yesterday on the pretext of peace have to be accountable for blood of Palestinian children, cry of Palestinian mothers and scream of Palestinian fathers today, Bagheri-Kani noted.

Someday, Gaza was named as a place where human rights had been violated under the support of US and Europe; but today it is turned into a place where humans are burned to fade, the official wrote.

As he underlined, Resistance today is stronger than ever while the Zionist regime is weaker than any other times.

New Intifada in Gaza proved that sward of ignorance used by certain Arab countries and blade of Zionists through which they commit crimes will not weaken Resistance of Palestinian men, women and children, he added.

Then, he called on international community and freedom-seekers worldwide to defend the oppressed Palestinians and stand against the Zionists.

“Palestine is alive, and it breathes.”

According to latest reports, 126 including 31 children and 20 women have been killed during Zionist regime of Israel’s attacks on Gaza in recent days.

1483**1424

