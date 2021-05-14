Zionist regime root cause of all problems: Pakistani daily

The News in its editorial comments said night after night of heavy bombardment on the Gaza Strip has begun, much on the same patter as it happened the last time in 2014 and prior to that many times earlier.

“Israeli forces have launched intensive raids on various locations across the besieged coastal territory. Though Israel claims that its fighter jets bombed sites belonging to Palestinian armed groups and police buildings, local sources from Gaza City have confirmed that most of the targets were civilian,” it said.

The paper added entire families have been killed, including children and women, in their homes. Nearly 50 Palestinians have been killed including 14 children and three women whereas nearly 500 have been wounded.

The News said rather than condemning Zionist regime for its brutalities and ruthless annexation of Palestinian lands and eviction of families from their homes, most countries have been calling for both Israel and Palestinians to step back from brink and both sides to show restraint.

It said the growing violence and civilian casualties should be a cause of concern for the whole world and an urgent de-escalation of tensions is needed immediately.

“In its characteristic arrogance and defiance of humanitarian or any kind of law, Israel is refusing to give any specific date to end its offensive on the Gaza strip,” the paper added.

The editorial said there remains no doubt that the crimes committed by Israeli forces sanctioned by the government are war crimes and the Zionist state is indulging in apartheid.

The paper was of the view the International Criminal Court must form a commission to investigate the matter and highlight the most serious nature of Israeli atrocities.

“At the moment, the language the international community is using is mild and is tantamount to condoning these war crimes by treating both parties equally,” it said.

It stated to curb the Israeli violations and violence, the present level of condemnation is not enough as it downplays the magnitude of Israeli bombardments.

“The disproportionate use of force that Israel employs reminds us of fascist and Nazi regimes,” the paper said.

It went on to say the world must recognize that the problem is Israel itself and not the Palestinians who are barely able to respond when their homes are taken away.

“In what is a continuing Nakba, families are walking away from their homes and have nowhere to go and don’t know if and when they will be able to return,” said the paper.

